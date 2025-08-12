THE South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit recently gathered at Bealbury Methodist Church for a cream tea in aid of the Fishermen’s Mission.
Guests from across the Circuit, as well as from Plymouth and Torpoint, enjoyed the afternoon and helped raise £230.
Additional support came from Stoke Climsland Methodist Church, whose own fundraising added a further £150.
In total, £380 was raised for the Mission’s vital work. Organisers thanked everyone who attended, with special appreciation to Shirley and her team at Bealbury for hosting the event.
