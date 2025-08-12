THE South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit recently gathered at Bealbury Methodist Church for a cream tea in aid of the Fishermen’s Mission.

Organised by Methodist Women in Britain, the event supported the chosen charity of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Branch President, Bren Stuart-White, who spoke about the charity’s work helping fishing communities.

Guests from across the Circuit, as well as from Plymouth and Torpoint, enjoyed the afternoon and helped raise £230.

Additional support came from Stoke Climsland Methodist Church, whose own fundraising added a further £150.

In total, £380 was raised for the Mission’s vital work. Organisers thanked everyone who attended, with special appreciation to Shirley and her team at Bealbury for hosting the event.