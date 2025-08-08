BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time is coming to Cornwall to record its popular weekly show at the Eden Project on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in front of a live audience in the Mediterranean Biome.
The celebrated panel of horticultural experts, including Anne Swithinbank, Frances Tophill and Chris Beardshaw, with Kathy Clugston in the chair, will be tackling the questions put to them by the audience.
Gardeners’ Question Time is a BBC Radio 4 institution, attracting 2-million listeners a week. Recorded in a different location each week, this long-standing radio programme has answered well over 30,000 questions since its inception in 1947.
Peter Jones, director of horticulture at the Eden Project, said: “It’s a huge honour to be able to host such an iconic gardening programme for a second time and again at a momentous time in our journey as we look ahead to our 25th birthday in 2026. I’m naturally a huge fan of the show and can’t wait to hear what questions our audience puts to the expert panel”.
The panel members will be joined by special guests from the Eden Project team to share some of the gardens’ unique plant stories and reflect on a quarter of a century as an educational charity on a mission to connect people with the natural world and inspire positive action.
Two episodes will be recorded at the Eden Project, which will then go on to air on Friday, September 5 and Friday, September 26, 2025.
