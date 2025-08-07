Whilst this year’s RHS Rosemoor Flower Show starting next week includes talks by famous gardening personalities such as Carol Klein, Jekka McVicar and Joe Bagley, there will also be some brand-new talent to discover!
Rosemoor's own horticultural students will debut their first ever show garden within the showground, utilising cuttings, seed and divisions of plants from the wider garden, to minimise the carbon footprint of the process.
The students, who have a diverse mix of experiences and passions, have worked together closely to amalgamate their ideas and apply the broad scope of their horticultural learning from their time at Rosemoor to the design.
Using the huge stump of an ancient oak tree that was brought down by Storm Darragh late last year as a focal point, they are creating an immersive garden in the Stream Field for visitors to discover during the Flower Show. Whether you're an experienced gardener or exploring with the family, they hope you will see how sustainability and creativity can flourish side by side, and why there's still life in an old friend yet.
George Hancock said: “I'm halfway through the Level 3 Horticultural Apprenticeship and it has been a delight so far. I keep thinking I have discovered my future career, until Rosemoor move me on to the next subject and I'm hooked all over again. My obsession is wildlife, and how gardens can nourish our native ecology. I love to create gardens that celebrate and encourage all life, whether that be tree, "weed", bird or snail, and show that we don't have to sacrifice beauty for biodiversity. A garden shouldn't just grow - it should rustle, croak, buzz and sing!”
L3 horticulture supervisor student Claudia Powell, with a background in Art History, added: “I’ve always had a love for gardens, growing plants, and the creativity it provides, so I am now chasing that dream. Prior to this apprenticeship I was a regular volunteer at Rosemoor with the Education team helping to deliver school workshops, and from this, I have developed an interest in social and therapeutic horticulture.”
Maddie Sullivan previously completed a Level 2 apprenticeship whilst working for Fareham Borough Council and is currently on a one-year work placement project with the Edibles team at Rosemoor to grow oyster mushrooms on waste coffee grounds. She is passionate about the connection between growing and cooking edible plants and has an interest in foraging, with aspirations to grow food for a kitchen garden restaurant, like the one at Rosemoor, whose menus celebrate the fresh produce grown on site.
Not only does Rosemoor work with apprentices in the garden, but they have just confirmed a new partnership with Exeter College to engage two hospitality placements starting in September.
Visitors to the Flower Show from August 15 -17 can learn more about apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities at the gardens, as well as browse and buy plants from specialist nurseries, and learn from expert talks and demonstrations.
