George Hancock said: “I'm halfway through the Level 3 Horticultural Apprenticeship and it has been a delight so far. I keep thinking I have discovered my future career, until Rosemoor move me on to the next subject and I'm hooked all over again. My obsession is wildlife, and how gardens can nourish our native ecology. I love to create gardens that celebrate and encourage all life, whether that be tree, "weed", bird or snail, and show that we don't have to sacrifice beauty for biodiversity. A garden shouldn't just grow - it should rustle, croak, buzz and sing!”