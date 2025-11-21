“Every year across Devon and Cornwall alone, we clear thousands of blockages caused by wet wipes and fats, oils and grease – around 7,000 in total . This ban will help reduce the number of avoidable blockages that can lead to pollution, flooding and harm to wildlife. However, even wipes that don’t contain plastic can still cause problems in our sewer network, so we continue to urge everyone to only flush the three Ps – pee, poo and paper.