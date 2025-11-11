The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which is set to last 12 hours today (November 11).
The warning covers all of Cornwall, as well as parts of Devon, with the Met Office explaining that heavy rain accompanied by strong southerly winds, will give difficult driving conditions and may produce flooding in places.
Lasting from 12pm until 11.59pm, residents are being advised to take precautions.
A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain arriving from the west during Tuesday morning will turn heavier and more persistent during Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a strengthening southerly wind with gales developing in places.
“Twenty to 40 mm is likely fairly widely, with 50 to 70 mm building up in the wettest spots, these most likely but not exclusively on the south facing slopes of the moors. Rainfall may continue into Wednesday, although details become increasingly low confidence; this warning may be extended tomorrow or a fresh warning issued for early Wednesday should confidence in a wetter scenario increase.
“Given recent wet weather, and saturated ground in places, this could lead to flooding in a few spots. More generally, difficult driving conditions are likely for the evening commute in particular, with delays due to slow traffic and the increased possibility of accidents.”
The organisation has advised that residents consider prepping a flood plan.
The spokesperson continued: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
