LISKEARD came together on Sunday to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.
Despite the inclement weather, crowds lined the streets as the Remembrance Day parade made its way through the town to the war memorial.
Led by the Liskeard Silver Band, the procession included veterans, serving personnel, cadets, representatives of local organisations and civic leaders.
Sadly, mayor Cllr Christina Whitty was unable to attend this year’s service – the first time in 23 years – due to sickness, so deputy, Cllr David Braithwaite, led the wreath laying duties, which also representatives of the Royal British Legion, fellow councillors, emergency services and other community groups.
Cllr Whitty said: “To the amazing people of Liskeard, thank you for turning out for the parade even in the terrible weather.”
