AN artist working in Cornwall has been celebrating after being selected for a notable exhibition in London.
A work by Lucinda Holland has been chosen for the ING Discerning Eye exhibition 2025 at the Mall Galleries.
The artwork is an oil on wood painting of a small owl flying out of a frame in trompe l’oeil (trick of the eye) style. The wood base has been cut to enhance the illusion of the owl coming out of the box.
“The show received over 6,500 entries from artists across the UK and only a few hundred were selected, so I’m thrilled to be among them,” said Lucinda, who is based in St Austell where she cares for her elderly mother.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to have my work shown alongside artists from all over the country in a prestigious London venue.”
Previously a graphic and web designer, Lucinda’s life took a profound turn after losing her partner of 25 years to suicide in 2023. Seeking solace, she said she unexpectedly found healing in art and discovered an innate ability for highly-detailed work.
Encouraged by the reaction of others to her work, Lucinda took up art professionally last year, specialising in pet portraits and depictions of other animals.
This year she has moved on to creating more narrative-driven and standalone conceptual still life compositions combining her interest in illusionary art and nature, resulting in trompe l’oeil pieces.
Her work explores themes capturing the beauty of the natural world, often in framed box compositions.
Lucinda said: “I take great care in selecting my wood and have sustainability in mind at all times. The owl piece is sourced from an antique chest of drawers that was broken in bits. I carefully prepare and cut the wood to size, then carve the edges by hand to enhance the three-dimensional effect and deepen the illusionary perspective.
“Through the beauty of realism and the illusionary effects of trompe l'oeil, I strive to make each piece feel alive and full of delightful emotion. There’s something magical about transforming nature into art, and I’m honoured and grateful to have found the hidden skill I have, and the opportunity to share the results.
“There is something profoundly compelling about how we project our own emotions and narratives onto creatures that experience the world in ways we can never fully understand. We humanise their gestures, their gazes, their postures – and so I endeavour to evoke joy and humour in the viewer derived from the expressions and poses of the creatures I create.
“Time is precious, yet our fast-paced lives rarely let us stop and savour the beauty and wonder around us. I create art for those who wish to pause, reconnect and experience a mesmerising lifelike scene they might otherwise never witness. Born from my own journey of loss, I seek to offer comfort, awe, peace and joy through my art, both for myself and other people.”
Lucinda previously spent much of her time in the Middle East where she was involved in branding, advertising and marketing.
