Darren said: “I hope my ‘Silent No More’ garden will help shine a spotlight on the symptoms of gynaecological cancers, raising awareness of their devastating impact on women and their families when diagnosed late. I hope to encourage men across the UK to play an active role in conversations about the health of the women in their lives – in the same way I have as a husband, father, son and brother - so they know the right words and knowledge to help break the silence that too often surrounds gynaecological cancers.”