CHILDREN’S Hospice South West (CHSW) has announced details of its annual Moonlight Memory Walk, which will take place at The Lost Gardens of Heligan on Saturday, November 8.
Bodmin based CHX Products, has pledged its support by sponsoring the upcoming Moonlight Memory Walk for the second year running.
Andy, Tania and the team at CHX Products have been manufacturing and supplying high quality Planet Positive products and merchandise for 25 years.
Their products are fully sustainable and include branded badges, trolley coins, stationary and food and drink accessories. Their sponsorship of the walk helps to cover event costs meaning that more of the money raised in sponsorship by those taking part can go directly to the care CHSW provides to families.
The event is a four kilometre sponsored evening walk where participants can walk in memory and celebration of their loved ones. The event is now in its 15th year, and last year raised £36,000 for the charity. It’s popular with those wishing to do something tangible to remember their loved ones while also supporting a special local cause.
The Moonlight Memory Walk has received further support from two other local businesses; Stephens Scown Solicitors in Truro, and holiday cottage rental company Toad Hall Cottages who are both sponsoring memory stations around the route of the walk.
Kiley Pearce, event fundraiser at CHSW and organiser of the Moonlight Memory Walk said; “We are so incredibly grateful to have such generous support from these three local businesses. Their sponsorship means that all the money raised by our participants in memory of their loved ones, can go straight towards the vital care of the 110 children and their families we are currently supporting at our Little Harbour hospice alongside bereavement support for a further 106 families.”
More details can be found at at www.chsw.org.uk/moonlightcornwall
