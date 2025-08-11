Saltash
Bealbury Methodist Church
THE South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit recently held a Cream Tea at Bealbury Methodist Church to raise funds for the Fishermen's Mission.
This event was organised by Methodist Women in Britain as this is the chosen charity of our current Cornwall and Isles of Scilly branch president, Bren Stuart-White, who shared something of the work of the Fishermen's Mission. A large number of people from around the Circuit and also from our Plymouth and Torpoint Churches attended and £230 was raised.
Our friends at Stoke Climsland Methodist Church have also been supporting this charity and raised a further £150. Thanks to everyone who came and special thanks to Shirley and her team at Bealbury for hosting us.
St Ive
Parish church
On Sunday, August 17, the united morning service, will take place at 11.15am.
Followed by a time of chat shared over tea/coffee.
All are welcome.
A cream tea will take place at St Ive Parish Church on, Sunday, August 24.
Held from 2pm to 4pm.
Come and share a time of chat while enjoying a cream tea.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
August 17 - Sunday service with Rev Steve Emery Wright at 10am (cluster service).
Dobwalls
United Church
There will be a cluster service at Connon at 10am (see above).
North Hill
Parish council
North Hill Parish Council held their monthly meeting on August 4 at North Hill Village Hall.
No members of the public attended the meeting.
There were no planning applications that required submitted recommendations from North Hill Parish Council. There were two planning matters forwarded by Cornwall Council for information:
6.1 PA25/04632 - Land North East of West Tremollett, West Tremollett Road, Coads Green, PL15 7NA - Prior notification of agricultural or forestry development for dry storage building – prior approval not required.
6.2 PA25/03222 - Penhole Farm, Penhole Road, Coads Green, PL15 7LZ - Proposal Prior Approval for the proposed change of use of four existing agricultural barns to form five dwellinghouses and operational development. New external doors and windows are proposed as part for the development – prior approval not required. Both were noted for information.
The chairman proceeded to share a thank you card received by members of the public to thank the parish council for their purchase of a memorial bench with plaque in memory of Cllr Brian Ruby who was a trusted and valued councillor for many years.
Other matters included discussion regarding the persistent parking difficulties in North Hill Village Hall. It was previously agreed to purchase signs to direct members of the public who are not using the village hall, to park at the end of the car park or use the overflow car park. The signs have now been purchased and will be erected in the near future in the car park.
Progress on the opening of the cemetery continues, quotes had recently been obtained for the laying of the path however it was resolved to defer the discussion until January 2026 primarily due to budgetary requirements. It was resolved however to purchase the granite posts for the gateway to the cemetery which would be fitted in due course.
It was further agreed that yellow lines on the junction leading into North Hill Village Hall car park would increase visibility as currently several close accidents have been reported. The request for yellow lines would be progressed through the Community Area Partnership Meetings over the coming months.
The next meeting is due to take place on September 1 at North Hill Village Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, alternatively, should any members of the public wish to add any issues to the agenda for discussion, do email the clerk on [email protected]
Saltash
Saltash Tamar Lions
Saltash Tamar Lions are calling on local landowners and venue hosts to help bring a regular monthly car boot sale back to the area.
Following the closure of the popular Saltash and St Mellion car boot sales, the community group is exploring options to revive the event for local buyers and sellers.
The Lions are currently looking for a suitable venue with good access and enough room for vehicles and stalls.
“This is a great opportunity to create a new community event,” a spokesperson said. “We’d love to hear from anyone who might have a suitable location or a lead on one.”
Anyone who owns land or knows of a potential site is encouraged to get in touch via the Saltash Tamar Lions Facebook page.
Bodmin
Carnival
The date of the well-regarded Bodmin Carnival is rapidly approaching, and its organisers have issued a call for as many entries as possible to grace the streets of the town for a fun-filled event.
It will be held on August 16 and will see a literal ‘carnival atmosphere’ in the town with plenty of things to do and enjoy across the town as part of its ‘summer of events’.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Carnival’s organising committee said: “Bodmin Carnival will be held Saturday, August 16. 2025 and lets make this year’s Bodmin Carnival the biggest and best yet!
“It is free to enter the carnival and registration is open for applicants!
“We invite local organisations, businesses, and individuals to get involved, dress up, and join in the fun. Whether you’re walking solo, building a float, or forming a group, there’s a class for you!
“There are fantastic prizes to be won. First-place winners in each class will receive perpetual cups, or trophies to keep many kindly donated by local businesses. Rosettes and certificates for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place generously sponsored by Proper Cornish.
“We’re on the lookout for creative, topical, humorous, weird, and whacky entries—so go wild with your costumes and help create that unforgettable Carnival atmosphere!”
Live music and entertainment at the event will see performances from Samba Kernow, Rachel Best, Energia Samba and of course, in the procession Roche Brass Band and Bodmin Town Band.
The spokesperson continued: “We will also have plenty of food, drink and family fun on offer. The entry assembly starts at 3:30pm on Fair Park, where Castle Canyke Scouts will be serving a sizzling BBQ. Treat yourself to Ben’s Ice Creams and Millie’s Coffee, hot or cold, we’ve got you covered.
“After judging, the procession kicks off at 6:45pm making its way through the town and ending at Priory Long Stay Car Park.
“Funfair rides, inflatables, food, and drink will be available in the afternoon and evening in Priory Park and Mount Folly.”
There will be 14 carnival classes at this year’s Bodmin Carnival in addition to the best overall winner.
These are:
Single Walker (Under 14); Single Walker (14 and over); Small Walking Group (two to four persons); Walking Group – Topical; Walking Group – Humorous; Walking Group - with accompanying Vehicle; Decorated Prams and Bikes (individuals or groups); Decorated Float or Trailer; Trade Vehicle / Walkers; Vintage / Classic Vehicle or Motorcycle; Visiting Fairy King and Group; Visiting Fairy Queen and Group; Visiting Carnival Queen and Group; Royalty Vehicle (from Classes 13 and 14); Best Overall Entry – Perpetual Cup awarded.
Entry forms can be collected from Bodmin Town Council’s reception desk at Shire House, where they an also be returned after completion.
Alternative means to enter is by emailing the carnival committee at [email protected] who will send an entry form to complete and return online.
A spokesperson for the carnival committee added: “Let’s keep this much-loved tradition alive and thriving in Bodmin. We can’t wait to see your creativity come to life on carnival day!”
Charlestown
Carnival
Crowds packed into the village of Charlestown, near St Austell, to watch the carnival parade held as part of the community’s regatta week.
Thousands looked on as the parade made its way through the village.
The regatta week organisers said: “A huge thank you to all our wonderful carnival entrants for bringing such a spectacular parade of colour, creativity and smiles. And to everyone who lined the streets, clapped, cheered and waved them along.
