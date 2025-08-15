CORNWALL College students celebrated receiving their Level 3 results recognising their hard work and dedication on Thursday, August 14.
The college’s Level 3 results are the best for many years with 100 per cent of students on 92 different courses passing their qualifications and now look forward to moving on to university, apprenticeships and employment.
These successes have been achieved by students across the college’s campuses in Cornwall and Devon in sectors key to future economic growth.
At Cornwall College’s Camborne and St Austell campuses, 100 per cent of students passed their qualifications in Childcare and Education, Art and Design, Esports, Film and Television, Games Design, Media Production, Performing Arts, Photography, Engineering, Beauty Therapy, Nail Services, Professional Cookery, Travel and Tourism and Uniform Services.
At Falmouth Marine School, all students passed their qualifications in Marine Conservation and Water Sports.
These successes were mirrored at the college’s other campuses at Bicton College, Duchy College Rosewarne and Duchy College Stoke Climsland. 100 per cent of students passed their qualifications in Animal Management, Equine Management, Agriculture, Forestry and Arboriculture, Sport and Uniform Services, while the college’s Golf students passed their Sport Performance and Excellence qualifications.
Cornwall College's executive principal Mark Wardle was delighted for the students: "The success of our students is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Their outstanding results give them the qualifications they need to progress on to their next step which will include progression on to higher education, higher apprenticeships and employment.
“These results also reflect the outstanding quality of teaching and learning and student experience across our Cornwall College campuses. As a college we have the highest expectations for our students to ensure they fulfil their potential, and we are so very proud of what they have achieved."
