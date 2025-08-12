CORNWALL’S booming summer tourism trade is masking a dangerous undercurrent, Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has warned – with a spike in domestic abuse cases linked to holiday accommodation now firmly on the police radar.
Visiting Looe at the height of the holiday season, Ms Hernandez joined officers on the ground tackling issues around violence and abuse in holiday parks packed with families.
“For most, this is a time for joy and relaxation – a well-earned break from the daily routine and a chance to spend time with friends and loved ones,” she said. “But for too many, the reality is that an escape to the coast or country is not a reprieve from a life of fear.
“For people experiencing domestic abuse it can be a dangerous and frightening time – and if a holiday comes with an increase in alcohol consumption or drug use, then the risks increase significantly.”
The operation saw the Commissioner join Sgt Dan Lewis’s neighbourhood policing team as they moved through busy parks in and around Looe. They spoke directly with site managers and frontline staff, giving them tools to spot abuse early and act before it escalates.
The team, which included Inspector Kelly Woodfine-Beard, lead for Devon and Cornwall Police’s Moonstone domestic abuse safeguarding unit, and alcohol licensing officer Nicola Henderson, distributed reporting guidance and promoted the “Ask for Angela” scheme, a discreet lifeline for victims in hospitality settings.
Staff were also trained to identify drug activity, with demonstrations using cocaine detection wipes in toilets. Passive drugs dog PD Jasper, with handler PC John Warren and beat manager PC Ben Woodhead, carried out live sweeps – proving how quickly substances can be found, even in family venues.
“The day was a great example of our police officers having a visible presence and engaging with the public while also sharing a serious message,” added Ms Hernandez. “It’s this kind of contact with businesses, residents and visitors which is key to increasing confidence in policing – and I’m always delighted to be invited along to see them in action.”
Her visit forms part of a much wider push on tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) across Devon and Cornwall, a problem she says has been allowed to fester for too long.
Last month, the Commissioner convened her first VAWG Disruptive Ideas workshop, bringing together more than 50 experts from policing, safeguarding, law and victim support. The aim was to cut through bureaucracy and develop radical, practical proposals to protect women and girls.
“The day was a success, the collective desire for change created an electric atmosphere for debate. Difficult conversations were had, strong and sometimes challenging views were aired, and the result was a core number of ideas for my office to drive forward.”
Ms Hernandez says the solution can’t rest solely with professionals and is calling on the public to submit their own disruptive ideas – anything from grassroots projects to proposals for law reform – via her office before August 30.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.