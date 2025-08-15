The train will depart Saltash at 10am and reach the capital in under three hours and thirty minutes – offering a fast and convenient option for weekend travellers.
The new service also provides an ideal connection for day trips to Exeter, with the city just over an hour away for shopping, sightseeing, or visiting friends and family.
Saltash Rail Users Group has welcomed the move, thanking GWR for responding to local demand and providing this extra connection for the town.
With Plymouth just a ten-minute ride away and tickets available on board, the group is encouraging residents to support the service.
