A CORNISH MP has paid tribute to those who served in the Far East during the Second World War, marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, said: “The 80th anniversary of VJ Day is an important time to honour the ‘Forgotten Army’ in the Far East, where countless soldiers went through the most horrific conditions as prisoners of war. As they did across the rest of the world, personnel from South East Cornwall were instrumental in the victory in the Far East. Their bravery has ensured the safety and security that we enjoy today.
“South East Cornwall has a long and proud tradition of supporting our armed forces – from young recruits beginning their service at HMS Raleigh to the many veterans who have made this area their home. I want to take this moment to thank all serving personnel, veterans and their loved ones for everything you do for our country. We can never thank you enough.”
Comments
