ARMED Forces families in South East Cornwall are set to enjoy greater freedoms and improved living standards thanks to a major overhaul of military housing rules.
The reforms – part of Labour’s pledge to restore pride and quality to forces accommodation, will directly affect 102 of the 103 military homes in the constituency – making South East Cornwall one of the biggest local beneficiaries in the county.
Across Cornwall, 565 military houses will benefit from the new freedoms, which include the right to keep pets without lengthy approval processes, decorate and personalise homes, as well as run businesses from their property.
The changes, some already in effect from August 9, mark a key milestone in delivering Labour’s new Consumer Charter, which is aimed at reversing what Defence Secretary John Healey described as “14 years of neglect” of military accommodation under the previous government.
Mr Healey said the reforms are part of a “generational renewal” of the nation’s commitment to those who serve.
He said: “Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe every day. But for too long, military families have lived in substandard housing without basic consumer rights.
“These new measures are another step as we deliver on our Consumer Charter to stop the rot in military accommodation and ensure our heroes and their loved ones live in houses they can truly call home.
“By introducing greater freedoms, including pet ownership, we are ensuring forces families up and down the UK can live and work in homes fit for modern life.”
The changes will particularly benefit South East Cornwall’s strong service community, many of whom face long separations during deployments. The new pet policy allows families to keep up to two dogs, cats or smaller pets without needing special permission – a move recognising the role pets play in family life and mental wellbeing.
Until now, military families often faced inconsistent and slow processes to start home-based businesses. Under the reforms, running a business from a service property will be simpler and standardised across the UK. Those already operating businesses will benefit from dedicated housing officers to provide advice and support.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, welcomed the changes, saying they were a direct response to the needs of local forces families.
“Our armed forces families in South East Cornwall show extraordinary bravery and make huge sacrifices to keep us safe,” she said. “They deserve homes that reflect the pride we have in their service, where they can feel comfortable, enjoy family life and truly make their own.
“These changes will help ensure military housing feels like a true home, not just a temporary stop.”
The reforms are backed by more than £7 billion investment in military accommodation during this Parliament, including £1.5 billion through the SDR for urgent repairs and long-term renewal of family homes nationwide. This follows a landmark government deal to bring 36,000 military homes back into public ownership, fulfilling the Prime Minister’s pledge to deliver “homes fit for heroes.”
