SALTASH and District Royal British Legion and the Royal Naval Association will be holding a special service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the official end of World War II.
The service will take place on Friday, August 15 at 10am at St Nicholas and St Faith Church.
All veterans and people of Saltash are invited to attend the service, which will include hymns, prayers, the Act of Remembrance and the Last Post.
The service will be led by the Saltash Royal British Legion Padre, Reverend Michelle Parkman, followed by wreaths being laid on the memorial.
