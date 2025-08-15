PARKING charges will be introduced at Gunnislake train station from September 1, Great Western Railway (GWR) has confirmed.
The move, GWR says, is part of efforts to reduce taxpayer subsidies that remain high following the pandemic, with all parking revenue returned to the Government. The change also aims to prioritise spaces for rail users.
The car park will be remarking existing bays and APCOA will begin patrols to manage tariffs. Charges will be £3 for all-day parking before noon and £2 for parking from noon onwards.
Tickets can be purchased via APCOA’s app, website or a new pay-and-display machine accepting card and cash. A 20-minute free parking window will be available for drop-offs and pick-ups.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.