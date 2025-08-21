RESIDENTS and visitors to St Ann’s Chapel are being invited to cast their votes in the village’s annual Scarecrow Trail, running from August 23 to 30.
Dozens of imaginative scarecrows will be popping up around the village, with locals competing for the title of best creation. From traditional straw figures to quirky themed designs, the trail promises fun for all ages.
Trail maps are available from the Rifle Volunteer pub, which is also the collection point for voting slips. Participants can pick up a form, wander the village, then post their vote back at the Rifle before the competition closes.
Organisers say the event is a chance to bring the community together and add a splash of colour to the village streets.
