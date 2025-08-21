Brannel School celebrates student achievements on GCSE results day.

STUDENTS at Brannel School, part of Cornwall Education Learning Trust, are celebrating after receiving some of the best GCSE results the school’s recent history.
The results set students on their path towards success in their next steps in their education journey.
The school is delighted to see staff and students celebrate a year of excellent results and recognise the exceptional hard work students have put into their studies over recent years to secure these grades.
Alongside the continued success of the school, there have been some standout individual performances, including:
- Tia, successfully achieving 9s in English Language, History, Chemistry and Physics, and 8s in English Literature, Maths and Physical Education.
- Phoenix, securing 9s in Computer Science, Maths, Chemistry and Physics, among a fantastic set of results.
- Quinn, achieving 9s in Geography, History and Computer Science, as well as a 99 double award in Combined Science.
- Willow, an aspiring Team GB sailor who balanced her studies with a month-long sailing trip around the British Isles, achieving 8s in Photography and Geography.
- Olivia, a leading cadet in the school’s Combined Cadet Force, achieved 9s in English Literature, French, Geography and Biology, alongside 8s in Physical Education and Chemistry.
Tristan Muller-Forster, incoming headteacher at Brannel School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and the fantastic results they have achieved. They have worked extremely hard over the 5 years they have been at Brannel School, but specifically over the last two years. It is always such a privilege to be celebrating their achievements on GCSE results day.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in supporting our young people, especially their families, our staff and the wider community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress to the next stage of their education and continue to fulfil their goals.”
