Staff and students alike were delighted with their achievements, which reflect not only individual excellence, but also the strong team spirit that has characterised this year group.
Headteacher Dan Wendon praised the effort and commitment shown by students, saying: “‘I am so pleased that our students have succeeded so resoundingly. These strong GCSE results represent a well-earned reward for their hard work, as well as a precious key to unlock future opportunities.
“We are thriving as a school community and I am so proud that students have achieved the best overall GCSE attainment in the last five years outside of Covid adjusted grades and the highest GCSE pass rates seen in the last three years. Well done and thank you to students, families and staff who have made this community success possible.”
The results follow a set of highly successful A Level outcomes earlier this summer, marking a year of exceptional achievement across the school.
With enrolment now open for Liskeard Sixth Form, the school is encouraging as many young people as possible to continue their education and build on this year’s success.
Enrolment takes place on Thursday, August 28 between 9am and 12pm. Anyone with any questions is asked to email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.