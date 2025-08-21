Students and staff at Bodmin College, part of Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT), are celebrating GCSE results with students demonstrating exceptional resilience and determination.
Successes included twins Amelia and Madison, who between them achieved fourteen 9s, three 8s, a level two distinction and a level two distinction*.
Claire White, headteacher at Bodmin College, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students today, and we are incredibly proud of their dedication and determination to succeed. These results are a testament to the hard work of students, the unwavering support of their families and the commitment of our talented staff.
“Our students should feel extremely proud of what they have achieved and we are excited to see the incredible futures that lie ahead of each of them.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.