Proper Cornish’s produce will be tasted by a panel of judges, including Raymond Blanc, Merlin Griffiths, Sally Abé, Olly Smith, Jack Stein, and Emily Roux.
A spokesperson for the awards said: “These awards celebrate the UK’s finest food and drink, recognising producers who excel in flavour, quality and creativity”.
Paul Saunders, managing director at Proper Cornish, said: “Over 36 years ago we took a stand for Cornish heritage and quality and started hand-crafting exceptional authentic Cornish pasties. Today, still with quality at our core, we are proud to work with local farmers to source our potatoes, onions and swede from within a few short miles of our BRC AA+ certified bakery.
“Our Cornish pasties, which meet the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) requirements, are lovingly made using a family recipe handed down through the generations and are all hand-crimped by our talented and dedicated team of Crimpers.
“The Layered Steak Cornish Pasty is the bedrock of our sales and is made using Red Tractor Assured British Beef, which is hand-layered on top of the vegetables, so that the juices from the meat infuse with the vegetables throughout the cooking process to provide that unique Proper Cornish taste.
“We believe we are now one of the only Cornish pasty producers to use the traditional meat and vegetable layering method in our Cornish Pasties. Having our Layered Steak Cornish Pasty announced as a finalist in such prestigious national awards is just testament to the quality of our products and to the dedication and passion of our entire team in delivering exceptional Cornish pasties for food lovers everywhere.”
