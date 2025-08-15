The Liskeard Food Hub, which has been running since April 2024, says its shelves are running bare and its funds have almost completely dried up.
“With a very heavy heart, we are looking at having to close for all of September until our grant from the Co-op comes through in October,” said Geoff Lewis, who help runs the hub in Pike Street.
“We are a victim of our own success – the community has been amazing in supporting us, but recently food donations have dropped, cash donations have almost stopped, and sales in our shop have been virtually non-existent. Even clothing donations have dried up.”
The small, volunteer-run Hub has seen demand soar in recent weeks, fuelled by the rising cost of living and the school summer holidays.
“Demand has gone up and we are inundated,” added Geoff. “But the price of food has risen sharply and families are struggling more than ever. We still make sure people get the items they need, even if they can’t pay, but now we are running on empty.”
The team has several fundraising events lined up, but without immediate community help, the temporary closure could still go ahead.
“Basically, we need food, clothing, and cash now,” Geoff said. “We can’t open a food bank without food – and the last thing we want to do is let people down.”
To make a monetary donation to the food hub, residents can contact Geoff for detail.
“I’ve always tried to help people,” added Geoff. “What we’ve been able to achieve since we opened the Hub is amazing, but we desperately need the support of the local community to help keep us going.”
