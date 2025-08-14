WHEN stocks of knitted boobs began to run low, the council’s health visiting and infant feeding teams called on knitters and craft groups across Cornwall for help.
A plea went out on social media ahead of Breastfeeding Awareness Week, and since then the team has been inundated with offers of help.
The handmade teaching tools are used by breastfeeding peer support volunteers at 17 community drop-in groups at local Family Hubs to demonstrate breastfeeding in a fun and engaging way.
They’re also used by health visitors on home visits, meaning more than 100 are typically needed at any one time.
Esmé Maylam, infant feeding peer support coordinator, said: “Wear and tear and lost boobs meant our stocks were starting to run worryingly low so we’re absolutely delighted by the response. It’s been overwhelming to see the community come together in such a creative and meaningful way and the timing couldn’t be better with World Breastfeeding Week last week.
“We are so grateful to everyone who has picked up their needles and crochet hooks to help us make a difference creating communities of support around new families.”
Ruth Fromow, specialist infant feeding health visitor, explained why the knitted boobs are so vital: “We use the boobs alongside dolls to demonstrate good positioning and attachment and then a mum can copy what you’re doing. This way she’s much more likely to feel confident when we’re not there.
“We always have a laugh with them; they break the ice a bit and also I think mums feel sometimes that they just don’t want to be touched any more. They’ve had their baby and they just want to be left alone but they need some help. So they find this a very relaxing way of learning about breastfeeding because it’s hands-off.
“We know that eight out of 10 women who want to breastfeed end up stopping because they hit problems so this support is really, really important to them.
“The knitted boobs truly are an integral part of our toolkit for helping to support breastfeeding. We couldn’t do our jobs without them so I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who responded to our call for help – keep them coming!”
Cllr Hilary Frank, cabinet member for children, families and schools, said: “Our health visiting and infant feeding teams do a fantastic job supporting new mums, so it’s brilliant that knitters and craft groups have rallied to support them by replenishing our stocks. I became a breastfeeding peer supporter after my daughters were born, and saw firsthand just how handy and reassuring knitted boobs can be for mums learning to breastfeed. A big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped out.”
Parents can find group listings via their Midwife, Health Visitor, or on the Infant Feeding and Breastfeeding page on the Cornwall Council website.
The team are also busy recruiting for the next volunteer cohort of breastfeeding peer support volunteers. Anyone interested should email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.