LAST Friday saw the start of a very busy couple of weeks for The Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow Team.
To many the end of World War II is marked by VE Day, the anniversary of the eighth day of May 1945 when Germany surrendered all military operations.
It was however on August 15, 1945, the day that marked Victory over Japan, which finally ended all hostilities.
To mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day the Liskeard Traders Association recreated the street party celebrations of the day with their own event lining the whole of Fore Street with tables and stalls adorned with the union flag, bunting and memorabilia.
With the same feeling of unity and camaraderie countless local traders and businesses gave both their time and support in putting together a hugely successful and entertaining event.
We arrived in Fore Street, along with our PA equipment, just after 9.30am as Traders Association chair Cllr Tracy Adams, was co-ordinating the spacing of the twelve long tables.
Whilst setting up PA equipment outdoors, particularly in a narrow town centre street is always a challenge. Twentieth century technology was our greatest friend on the day with our music and microphones linking seamlessly via Bluetooth connectivity to our speakers allowing us not only to play a compilation of 1940s war-time classics but to also be free to commentate on the days proceedings. It has to be said though, there is only so much Vera Lynn and Glenn Miller you can take in one day!
No sooner had the sandwiches, snacks and sweet treats been laid out on the tables than the crowds of guests began to arrive, and so the party began in both the glorious Liskeard sunshine and also the esteemed company of mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and her consort Terry.
An impressive number of the traders, and revellers alike, had made the effort to dress in period costume, including the compere who despite looking convincing in original 1940s attire was later beaten to the 'Best Dressed' Award by 'US Marine' Rob Cole.
Other entertainment included a children's colouring competition and VJ quiz and for many the culinary highlight of the day was a magnificent celebration cake courtesy of 'Tina's Cakes for All Occasions' of Liskeard.
The event would not have been possible without the huge efforts and generosity of Tracy, Geoff of Bargain Box, Barnecutts Cakes, Beddoes Flowers, Bay Tree Decor and Bunting, The Fat Frog, Woolacotts, our main sponsor Martin of Tamar Estates and many others.
There was never any doubt this day would be very well attended, and indeed it was, the young and old respectfully celebrating the anniversary of a momentous day in our history, and doing so in style.
