Whilst setting up PA equipment outdoors, particularly in a narrow town centre street is always a challenge. Twentieth century technology was our greatest friend on the day with our music and microphones linking seamlessly via Bluetooth connectivity to our speakers allowing us not only to play a compilation of 1940s war-time classics but to also be free to commentate on the days proceedings. It has to be said though, there is only so much Vera Lynn and Glenn Miller you can take in one day!