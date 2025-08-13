CITIZENS Advice Cornwall is planning to expand its services within South East Cornwall in response to rising demand for help with debt, benefits and housing issues.
Chief executive Jon Berg said the charity urgently needs more volunteers to join as advice supporters - the first point of contact for people seeking help. These volunteers will engage with clients, identify their concerns, and prioritise those in most urgent need.
“To help more people we need more volunteers to act as Advice Supporters, engaging with those who come to the charity for help, identifying their issues and triaging those who need the most urgent assistance,” explained Mr Berg.
“Our superb volunteers are the backbone of our service and help others find a way forward through their issues so they can move on with their lives. No previous experience is required, but you will receive thorough training and ongoing support.”
In the past year, Citizens Advice Cornwall has assisted more than 1,500 people in the South East Cornwall Parliamentary Constituency, dealing with 10,200 individual issues.
Human resources manager Georgina French described the role as rewarding and inclusive. “Our volunteers come from all walks of life and all age groups,” she said. “They get great satisfaction from helping people navigate their problems and enjoy being part of a friendly, positive team making a difference in their local community.”
The charity helps with a wide range of issues, including benefit claims, managing energy costs, securing housing, tackling debt, dealing with the aftermath of relationship breakdowns and resolving consumer problems.
People interested in volunteering can find more information at citizensadvicecornwall.org.uk/volunteer-with-us or email: [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.