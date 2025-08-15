CORNWALL residents are being reminded to confirm their electoral registration details as the council launches its annual canvass – a process designed to keep the electoral register accurate and up to date.
Over the coming weeks, households across Cornwall will receive emails or letters asking them to confirm who lives at their address. Those who have recently moved are encouraged to check their details to ensure they remain eligible to vote.
Kate Kennally, returning officer for Cornwall and the council’s chief executive, said the canvass plays a vital role in protecting residents’ democratic rights.
“The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date,” she said. “To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, please follow the instructions we send you.
“If you’re not currently registered to vote, your name will not appear in the messages we send. The easiest way to register is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”
In addition to the canvass, the council will be contacting around 65,000 postal voters over the next six months following changes to government rules. Under the new regulations, postal vote applications must now be renewed every three years.
Anyone who applied for a postal vote before October 2023 will need to reapply. Ms Kennally confirmed postal voters will be contacted separately and reminded of the need to renew. “You can reapply online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote, or request a paper form from us,” she added.
The council is urging people not to ignore the letters and emails they receive, warning failure to respond could result in being removed from the register and losing the right to vote in local or national elections.
