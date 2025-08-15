A LEADING housebuilder in Cornwall is offering an enhanced deposit boost of up to £25,000 to help more key workers get onto the property ladder, including at its Treledan development in Saltash.
Barratt Homes has increased its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme from £15,000 to £25,000, potentially benefiting the 41 per cent of Cornwall’s workforce employed in the public sector, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The initiative, originally launched to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS, provides £1,000 towards a deposit for every £20,000 of the purchase price, up to the new £25,000 maximum. For example, a £300,000 home would qualify for a £15,000 contribution.
Treledan in Saltash is among the sites where buyers can take advantage of the scheme, alongside Pen Bethan in Falmouth. The development offers a range of high-quality, energy-efficient homes, making it an attractive option for local key workers seeking to stay close to their community.
Barratt Homes has also expanded the scheme to cover more frontline professions. In addition to NHS staff, police officers, firefighters, teachers, armed forces personnel and local authority employees, eligible workers now include social workers, nursery staff, pharmacists, and a wider group of NHS response workers.
Foster carers, environmental services, National Highways, as well as the RNLI, probation and prison service employees, are also covered.
Richard Lawson, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Bristol, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme has been well received across the country, and we’re pleased to help essential workers in the public sector take their first or next step on the property ladder.”
“We know how vital key workers are to our communities and we’re proud to increase our support to help them make that all-important move. Boosting our deposit contribution to up to £25,000 is another way to show our appreciation and making a real difference where it matters.”
