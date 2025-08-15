SALTASH is set to shine a spotlight on its thriving business community with the launch of The Salties – a new initiative from Shop Local Saltash.
Designed as a fun, friendly celebration, the awards aim to recognise the shops, services and hidden gems that make the town unique.
Residents are encouraged to nominate their favourite businesses via an online Google Form, giving everyone a chance to highlight the people and places that go the extra mile.
From long-standing family-run stores to exciting new ventures, the awards promise to capture the spirit of Saltash’s high street and beyond.
Award categories are:
· Favourite Retail Shop
· Best Customer Service
· Community Champion
· Most Innovative Business
· Hidden Gem
· Local Entrepreneur Award
Organisers say The Salties, which have had over 300 nominations already, are not just about recognition but also about fostering community pride and encouraging support for local trade.
Nominations are open until 9am on Monday. The online form can be found by visiting the Shop Local Saltash Facebook page.
