RESIDENTS of Torpoint turned out in force to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with a series of solemn and dignified ceremonies.
The day began in Sparrow Park, where the VJ80 flag was raised as a tribute to those who served in the Far East during the Second World War.
In the evening, commemorations moved to Rendel Park, where the Plymouth Maritime Corps of Drums gave a professional marching display before laying down their drums for a traditional Drumhead Service, a practice with roots stretching back over four centuries.
The service featured a locally written declaration read by mayor Cllr Julie Martin, prayers led by Father Michael Brown, and the Exhortation delivered by RBL branch chairman John Tivnan BEM, followed by the Last Post, Reveille, Kohima and a Ceremonial Sunset.
