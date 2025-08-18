RESIDENTS of Torpoint turned out in force to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with a series of solemn and dignified ceremonies.

The day began in Sparrow Park, where the VJ80 flag was raised as a tribute to those who served in the Far East during the Second World War.

Prayers were led by Father Michael Brown, Official Chaplain to the RBL Branch in Torpoint and Rame Peninsula (Andy Campfield)

In the evening, commemorations moved to Rendel Park, where the Plymouth Maritime Corps of Drums gave a professional marching display before laying down their drums for a traditional Drumhead Service, a practice with roots stretching back over four centuries.

The service featured a locally written declaration read by mayor Cllr Julie Martin, prayers led by Father Michael Brown, and the Exhortation delivered by RBL branch chairman John Tivnan BEM, followed by the Last Post, Reveille, Kohima and a Ceremonial Sunset.

Service personnel salute as the Union Jack is raised as part of the VJ Day celebrations in Torpoint (Andy Campfield)
A standard bearer from the Torpoint branch of the Royal British Legion pays his respects as part of the service (Andy Campfield)
Representatives line-up at the War Memorial in Torpoint (Andy Campfield)
The ceremonies continued in the evening in Rendel Park with an extremely polished and professional marching display by Plymouth Maritime Corps of Drums culminating in the laying down of the drums for a Drumhead Service (Andy Campfield)