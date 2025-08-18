AN 11-year-old girl has died in an incident at a beauty spot in South East Cornwall.
Emergency crews were called to Wacker Quay, near the village of Antony, after concerns were raised for a person in the water at about 6pm on Saturday.
Managed by Tamar Community Trust and volunteers, Wacker Quay provides stunning views and free public access to the River Lynher.
In a statement, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called at around 6pm on Saturday, August 16 to Wacker Quay at Antony, near Torpoint, following concerns for a person in the water.
“An 11-year-old girl, from the South Devon area, was recovered and given emergency treatment, but was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
