A NEW recruit has joined the team of life-saving firefighters at Bodmin Community Fire Station after successfully completing her training.
Amy Richards has joined the ranks of the orange watch at the station, based on Berrycoombe Road in the town.
Ms Richard’s recruitment comes amid a recruitment drive to increase the amount of people joining Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service across the Duchy.
She has joined the team after successfully completing her 12 week wholetime recruit training course.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Community Fire Station, in welcoming Ms Richards to their team, said: “Please join us in welcoming firefighter Amy Richards to orange watch at Bodmin Community Fire Station.
“Amy has successfully completed her 12 week wholetime recruit training course, huge congratulations!
“We’re delighted to have you onboard.”
