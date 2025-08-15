BRIGHT futures lie ahead for the next generation of Cornish students after they picked up the envelopes that contain the results that dictate the immediate future of their chosen vocations.
At Callywith College, based on the outskirts of Bodmin, the full-time A Level student cohort of around 400 students received results that collectively secured a 98 per cent pass rate, with more than three quarters of entries being awarded A*-C grades.
“The vast majority of our university applicants have successfully gained entry to their first-choice institutions. Across the college, we have so many great success stories and I’d like to congratulate all our students on what they have achieved and urge them to keep in touch with the college to let us know how their next steps into employment, apprenticeship or university are going.”
At Callington Community College, the success of their students was of great pride to Tammy Rice, their head of sixth form, who said: “I am so pleased and proud of them. They are such a wonderful group of young people who have taken every opportunity given to them.”
Meanwhile, at Cornwall College’s Duchy College at Stoke Climsland, it was cheers all round after 100 per cent of students at the campus passed their qualifications in Animal Management, Equine Management, Agriculture, Forestry and Arboriculture, Sport and Uniform Services.
