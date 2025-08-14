CALLINGTON Community College is celebrating a year of academic triumph, as its 2025 A-level students achieved outstanding results that have opened doors to top universities, prestigious apprenticeships and ambitious careers.
College Principal, Mrs Wendy Ainsworth, said: “It is just wonderful. Results are always the final testament and recognition of how students have dedicated themselves and the work they have done, and in turn, the support and guidance they have received from their teaching staff.
“A levels are tough and require significant energy, enthusiasm and determination to be successful. Knowing that our young people have not only achieved but that they can also all access their chosen pathways, whether that be university courses or first class apprenticeships is incredibly important. I wish them all the very best of luck in their next adventures!”
Maths and sciences, inclusive of social sciences have performed very well again, with core maths yielding an average grade of ‘A’ and health and social care yielded an average distinction grade. In psychology, students have achieved almost a grade higher than target across the cohort and physics have added half a grade across their cohort.
College officials said there was so much to celebrate, but particular mention went to the following students:
Caitlin May, who achieved As in Biology, Geography and Sociology, who is going on to Warwick University to study Biological Sciences.
Linny Heydu, who achieved A* in Art and Design, Photography and a B in Media, will now be studying illustration at Plymouth University.
Millie Griffiths achieved A* in Psychology and B grades in Biology and Media and will now study Media and Communications at Surrey.
Lydia Rundle achieved D*D in Sport and is going to Plymouth Marjon to start her Primary Education course.
Izzy Marriott also achieved A in Psychology and C in Biology and Law and will now commence a degree in psychology at Bristol University.
Matthew Early achieved an A in Biology and B grades in Chemistry and Maths with a further C in Latin and is now off to Birmingham University to study Policy, Politics and Economics.
Also achieving an A* grade is Grace Davies in Photography and Ivan Parusov in Russian. Erin Knott also achieved an A in Photography.
Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Tammy Rice added: “I am so pleased and proud of them. They are such a wonderful group of young people who have taken every opportunity given to them.
“Our students are all moving on to do incredible things, becoming the teachers, lawyers, doctors, nurses, engineers, artists, film and music makers of the future. They are such a talented bunch with a strong work ethic and a courageous spirit.
“The wealth of courses they are moving on to study at university is simply awe inspiring. I am thrilled that they are all accessing their chosen courses at their chosen universities and I know they are all going to move on to do incredibly, exciting things with exciting futures ahead of them.”
