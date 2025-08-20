A PUB in Bodmin is being celebrated after successfully winning a prestigious pub award, putting it in the top 16 of pubs nationwide.
The Hole in the Wall in Bodmin, Cornwall has won CAMRA’s South West Pub of the Year 2025 competition.
Having already won the Cornwall CAMRA branch Pub of the Year, the Hole in the Wall has gone on to be named one of the top 16 pubs in the UK, claiming the South West Pub of the Year title.
The Hole in the Wall will now battle it out for the chance to be named CAMRA’s overall Pub of the Year, with the longlist being whittled down to just four finalists in October.
Peter Bridle, CAMRA South West regional director, said: “The Hole in the Wall is a very welcoming community pub with great customer service. It is a traditional and eclectic pub with a single bar and a superb selection of up to six well-kept cask beers, regularly featuring in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.
“The pub is very popular with locals and has character and charm in abundance. CAMRA branches in the region nominated some terrific pubs and the level of entries in the competition was very high, so to come out on top is quite an achievement.”
Dave Pedlar, Cornwall CAMRA spokesperson, said: “I would like to congratulate Steve and his team on the significant achievement of being crowned CAMRA’s South West Pub of the Year. Steve and his team have been rewarded for the years of dedication and hard work shown in turning the Hole in the Wall into a renowned location famed for the range and quality of cask beers. The pub is a "must visit" venue for cask enthusiasts, not only from Bodmin, but the whole of Cornwall and further afield.”
Hole in the Wall landlord, Steve Hall who has run the pub for 22 years, said: “I was so chuffed to win this award, and this is a wonderful accolade for my team and I after all these years.”
Judges commented on the pub being very friendly with very helpful and knowledgeable staff, well run and good value for money, well worth a visit and would have liked to have stayed longer.
