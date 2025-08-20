Dave Pedlar, Cornwall CAMRA spokesperson, said: “I would like to congratulate Steve and his team on the significant achievement of being crowned CAMRA’s South West Pub of the Year. Steve and his team have been rewarded for the years of dedication and hard work shown in turning the Hole in the Wall into a renowned location famed for the range and quality of cask beers. The pub is a "must visit" venue for cask enthusiasts, not only from Bodmin, but the whole of Cornwall and further afield.”