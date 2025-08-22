SALTASH Community School is celebrating its best-ever GCSE results, announced on Thursday, marking a landmark achievement for students, staff and the wider community.
Headteacher Sara Del Gaudio and staff praised the determination and resilience shown by this year’s cohort, whose success reflects both hard work in the classroom and a commitment to raising aspirations across the school.
Among the many excellent performances were some truly standout achievements. Emmeline P secured 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s; Megan C achieved 4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s and 3 grade 6s; while Monty D earned 2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 2 grade 6s and 1 grade 5.
The school described the results as a “milestone” in its journey of improvement, with leaders excited to build on this momentum.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Congratulations to all students – your future is incredibly bright!”
