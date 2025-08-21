To support the popular music event on the Port Eliot Estate, near St Germans, additional services will run on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. On Thursday and Friday, the last train will leave St Germans at 23:10, while on Saturday an extra service departs at 23:03. On Sunday, the final train remains at 22:03.
With the journey to Saltash taking just six minutes, the group says the move will make a huge difference for local people travelling by rail to enjoy the festival.
