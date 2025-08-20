NATIONAL Highways has released its latest update on the ongoing Saltash Tunnel refurbishment project, confirming that major groundwork is now complete and preparing motorists for the next phase of improvements.
Engineers have finished piling works and laying new concrete foundations inside the tunnel. This clears the way for the installation of four new gantries, which will hold state-of-the-art electronic information boards. Once operational, the signs will provide drivers with live traffic and travel updates, improving safety and journey reliability along the A38 corridor.
In addition, ducts have been installed beneath the road surface to house new cabling, which will link the tunnel to the Tamar Bridge and on to nearby control buildings. Crews are now focused on pulling through large amounts of cabling as part of the upgrade.
Work on the tunnel will be paused over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Crews will down tools from 6am on Friday, August 23, until 8pm on Tuesday, August 27. However, National Highways has confirmed speed restrictions and traffic management measures will remain in place throughout the break.
To support commuters and ease pressure on the road network, Great Western Railway will be adding up to 29 extra train stops at Saltash from September. The additional services will run for the duration of the tunnel works, giving motorists more options to switch to rail travel.
Meanwhile, further works are scheduled for the A38 westbound between St Budeaux and the Tamar Bridge Toll Plaza. From September 1 to 26, weekday overnight resurfacing will take place, with traffic guided through the works in a convoy at reduced speeds.
During this period, tunnel works will be temporarily suspended and are due to resume from October 1.
National Highways says the project remains on track to deliver long-term safety and reliability, but is urging drivers to allow extra time for journeys and consider public transport where possible.
