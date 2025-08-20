TENTS will be removed from a former campsite on the Rame peninsula due to safety concerns.
Sandways Beach, which is jointly owned and managed by Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council, was leased to the Sandways Campsite Association for 15 years.
However, due to the risk of rockfalls and flooding, the lease was not renewed after it expired in March 2024.
In recent years there have been several landslides at the site, with rockfalls landing dangerously close to tents.
Geotechnical experts assessed the cliffs in 2024 and again in June 2025. They concluded there is a serious and ongoing risk to anyone occupying the land, especially overnight when people are sleeping.
In 2025 the Environment Agency reiterated its concerns about flooding and storm risks, which are exacerbated by rising sea levels and the increasing frequency of storms.
In early June 2025, the Councils asked the Sandways Campsite Association to remove its tents from the site. There have been regular discussions between the Councils and the Association over the last two months.
To ensure that people do not put themselves at risk by staying in the tents, and to prevent them from being washed out to sea, the Councils will be removing any remaining tents as soon as weather and tidal conditions allow.
Councillor Loic Rich, cabinet member responsible for Environment and Climate Change at Cornwall Council, said: “Many people have fond memories of camping at Sandways. We understand that it’s a really special place for visitors and locals alike, but safety has to be our number one priority.
“Due to the risks posed by both the cliff behind and the encroaching sea, we cannot allow people to stay there. It is simply too dangerous.”
