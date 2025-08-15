Motorbike traffic makes up just one per cent of all traffic within the UK, yet accounts for 20 per cent of all fatalities, according to the Department for Transport.
This stark disparity highlights the urgent need for targeted safety interventions and newly compiled figures reveal where the danger is greatest.
The most recent available data from the Department for Transport shows that some areas are recording far higher numbers of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured (KSI) than others. While the causes vary from traffic density to road design, the consistently high figures across the country underline a nationwide problem.
Among areas with highest number of annual motorbike casualties is Devon and Cornwall. Last year, the region saw 207 motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on the area’s roads.
The statistic places the region as the sixth highest across the whole country for motorcycle fatalities or injuries, only being beaten by Essex, Sussex, Hampshire, Scotland and London.
Topping the list is the country’s capital, where the Metropolitan Police saw a total of 765 motorcyclists killed or seriously injured last year.
Last year, Devon and Cornwall Police announced the arrival of a motorcycle simulator, which is used to engage with inexperienced riders, in an effort to reduce the risk of motorcycle-related deaths and serious injuries on the roads.
Following months of planning and a successful funding bid to the Department for Transport and Vision Zero South West, Devon and Cornwall Police have received delivery of a state-of-the-art mobile motorcycle road safety simulator. The simulator is part of national scheme ‘Project APEX’ which aims to reduce the number of motorcycle casualties and collisions across the country.
The motorcycle simulator is the first of its kind in the UK and will be used to pilot a national initiative, testing the effectiveness of simulated hazard awareness training and its impact on the reduction of serious and fatal collisions.
Using a real motorbike – a Honda CB500X – the simulator is operated using custom software to test rider’s hazard awareness skills with authentic controls including brakes, clutch, throttle, and indicators to replicate real-life road conditions.
Riders aged 16 and up will be surrounded by integrated video screens to provide a truly immersive experience; replicating a huge range of road layouts, weather conditions and driving environments, and enhanced by realistic vibration, surround sound and working wing mirrors.
Motorcycle casualty reduction officer, Ian Harvey, said: “Motorcyclists are one of the highest risk road users in Devon and Cornwall and across the UK, and we’re hoping the simulator will help us to provide vital skills to inexperienced riders in a safe environment.
“Every death and serious injury on our roads has a devastating impact. We’ll be using the simulator at every available opportunity to engage with riders about how they can hone their skills and help us to reduce the number of deaths or serious injuries on UK roads.”
