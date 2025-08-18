The changes, jointly delivered by National Highways and the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership, come after years of pressure from local residents and campaigners. They form part of a wider scheme which has already seen ten average speed cameras installed between Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot to enforce the 50mph limit.
The need for action is stark. Between 2019 and 2023, there were 60 collisions along the six-mile stretch, leaving 97 people injured and two dead. With an average of 23,600 vehicles using the road every day, officials say the new measures will directly target risk hotspots.
Jack Mason, National Highways’ South West Road Safety Manager, said the scheme was about protecting communities as much as drivers.
“We’re thrilled to have delivered a scheme that will ensure safer journeys for road users and the local community. We are proud to have worked so closely with our Partners at Vision Zero and the Champions of the local community, whose passion has helped us deliver this scheme.”
From Wednesday, the limit through the two villages drops from 40mph to 30mph, enforced by two new bi-directional spot speed cameras. These sit alongside the average speed system covering the rest of the route. Enforcement of the limits will be carried out by Devon & Cornwall Police.
Road safety experts point to clear evidence that lower speeds reduce both the likelihood and severity of crashes. Even small reductions in speed, research shows, dramatically cut the risk of serious injury or death.
Cllr Dan Rogerson, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for transport, said the council had pushed for the move alongside local people.
“The council has been working with the local community to improve safety at this location. It’s clear that – used in the right locations – average speed cameras and lower speed limits, reduce collisions and make our roads safer.
“We are committed to providing connected, reliable and safe transport that works for the people of Cornwall – and our work with partners here is a prime example of that.”
National Highways say they will continue to work with members of the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership to improve safety on Devon and Cornwall’s roads and will be monitoring the effectiveness of the average speed cameras, once installed.
Local campaign group Safe38, which has lobbied for years, called the drop to 30mph a major step forward. Chair James Millidge added: “Reducing the speed limit to 30mph through Tideford and Landrake will make life safer for local residents – and we very much welcome this latest safety measure being delivered on the A38.
“In the longer term, Safe38 will continue to campaign to see these communities freed from the 23,500 daily vehicles altogether by the provision of a relief road that is fit for purpose that will save lives and secure livelihoods for generations to come.”
