The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Nature Partnership’s Pledge for Nature campaign showcases a range of projects all helping to boost biodiversity in the region.
From planting trees and restoring wetlands to reducing pesticide use and creating wildlife corridors, individuals and communities have shown what is possible when working together for the environment.
Since the previous campaign was launched in 2022 more than 220 pledges have been made.
This has seen positive action taken on around 14,000 hectares of land across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, from restoring wildflower meadows and hedgerows to protecting riverside and coastal habitats.
Now with the region’s new Nature Recovery Strategy the partnership is relaunching the Pledge for Nature campaign and calling on individuals and communities to commit to what they can to protect nature in their own way.
It has also launched a new interactive map to track where future pledges are happening and to spotlight local action to inspire others.
Lord Robin Teverson, chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Nature Partnership, said: "Pledge for Nature is a way that all of us can get nature and wildlife into a better shape here in Cornwall and Scilly.
"It doesn’t matter if we’re a family, company, school or whatever, we can all make a difference.
"And it’s not just about making a pledge and carrying it out. This is an opportunity to tell what each of us is doing and inspiring others to follow our lead. To make a pledge is simple, effective and makes for a healthier, greener and nature rich future."
Cllr Loic Rich, Cornwall’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "We know that more than a tenth of our most important species in Cornwall are threatened with extinction. Nearly half of our mammals and more than half of our butterflies are found in fewer places than they were at the start of the millennium. Yet nature is what helps our planet – from the climate to food to air quality: we need nature.
“And nature needs us to care for it. So be inspired, get some ideas and take action, no matter how big or small, by joining the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Nature Partnership’s Pledge for Nature campaign.”
