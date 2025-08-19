Among the highlights of the weekend (September 26 to 28) will be a special guest talk exploring one of Cornwall’s most iconic engineering landmarks.
On Saturday, September 27, at 12.30pm, Mark Tebbs will deliver a talk titled ‘The History and Construction of the Royal Albert Bridge’ at Isambard House, Saltash Train Station.
Mark brings with him a unique blend of technical expertise and historical insight. His career began as a mechanical apprentice in the motor industry, before he joined the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm. There, he trained as an Aircraft Engineering Mechanic (Weapons Electrical), working on Sea King Mk2 and Mk5 helicopters both at sea and ashore. His naval postings included HMS Daedalus, HMS Seahawk (706 Squadron), HMS Ark Royal (820 Squadron) and service aboard RFA vessels Fort Austin and Fort Grange.
After leaving the Navy, he returned to the Midlands to work in the railway industry during its turbulent privatisation era. He went on to become a dual-trained locomotive fitter for EWS Railways, gaining invaluable experience in the practical side of Britain’s modern rail network.
His passion for history later led him back into education, where he completed a BA (Hons) in History and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (Primary), briefly working as a teacher before returning once more to engineering, this time at the Torpoint Ferry.
Today, he combines his engineering background with his love of history as Heritage Officer at the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre. In this role, he shares the remarkable story of the Royal Albert Bridge – designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel and opened in 1859 – with visitors from all over the world. His talk at Railway200 will provide a fascinating insight into both the history and the construction of the bridge, which continues to stand as a symbol of engineering brilliance and Cornish identity.
Railway200 Saltash promises more than just the talk. The event will feature a wide-ranging exhibition and family fun day, guest speakers and even a quiz night, all celebrating the heritage of Saltash Station and its role within the national Railway200 programme.
Organisers say the weekend is about more than heritage; it is also about the future. The working group behind Railway200 Saltash is exploring ways to align the celebrations with Saltash Town Council’s Business Plan priorities, particularly in promoting sustainable transport and supporting the local economy.
By encouraging visitors to travel to Saltash by rail, the event aims to highlight the environmental benefits of train travel while boosting footfall to local shops, cafés and businesses.
The weekend starts on Friday, September 26 with a fun, themed quiz night. The following day, visitors can discover fascinating stories about the history and future of the railways. Then, on Sunday, families will be encouraged to come along for a free, fun-filled day of entertainment, as well as the chance to look at the exhibition.
Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
