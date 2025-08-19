Today, he combines his engineering background with his love of history as Heritage Officer at the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre. In this role, he shares the remarkable story of the Royal Albert Bridge – designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel and opened in 1859 – with visitors from all over the world. His talk at Railway200 will provide a fascinating insight into both the history and the construction of the bridge, which continues to stand as a symbol of engineering brilliance and Cornish identity.