A THREE-year mission to restore the graves of six volunteer firefighters from Saltash killed during the Second World War has reached its fundraising target – thanks to a remarkable £5,000 donation from the Fire Brigades Union.
The men – Francis Brooking (44), Stanley Crabb (26), Alfred Crapp (33), Bernard Jasper (27), John Stanlake (28) and Leslie Tibbs (31) – were all friends who served together in the town’s fire service who, on April 22, 1941, in the midst of the Plymouth Blitz, crossed the Tamar to help battle fires in the city.
Sadly, their shift ended in tragedy when their fire engine drove over an unexploded bomb in Devonport. The blast killed all six instantly. More than eight decades later, it remains the largest loss of life in a single incident for the UK Fire Service during the war.
All six were laid to rest side by side in St Stephen’s Churchyard, Saltash. But more than 80 years later, many of the graves have fallen into disrepair.
The campaign to restore them has been led by Neil Stanlake, nephew of firefighter John Stanlake, alongside former Saltash firefighter and councillor Mike Parker, and current Saltash Fire Station lead Lee Russell.
Earlier this month, Mr Stanlake appealed through the Cornish Times to help find the additional funds, which have now been secured thanks to generosity of the Fire Brigades Union.
“It was about a week ago I had a call from Tam McFarlane, National Officer for the FBU, who said ‘we may be able to help you’,” explained Mr Stanlake. “A few days later, when we checked the account, we saw that £5,000 had been put in.
“That donation means it’s all go now. We can really push on with everything we want to do, not just in terms of the headstones themselves, but we can get the storyboard completed and pay the church fees.
“Our aim is to have it all completed by April 22 next year, the 85th anniversary of the tragedy, and to have a special service on that day.”
For Mr Stanlake and all those involved in the project, the realisation that it will come to fruition is a ‘special feeling’.
“When we looked at the account and saw the £5,000 in there, which took us over the threshold, I won’t lie, I got very emotional,” said Mr Stanlake. “It’s been a long project, one which I was determined to complete, but I’ve had some fantastic support along the way. I’m so very proud the money has now been raised.
“For me personally, it means a huge amount – especially as I’m a descendant of Uncle John, who we named our son after – but it also means a great deal to the people of Saltash. We must remember these men because they gave their lives for not just the town, but the country as well.”
