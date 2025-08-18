Taking place on September 24 at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre at Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, it follows on from the successful first event in May held in Redruth.
A spokesperson said: “Dedicated to promoting health and wellbeing, delegates will gain valuable insights and practical tools to help them support others, make a positive impact in the community and enhance their work as a volunteer.
“Through a range of inspiring and engaging workshop sessions and networking opportunities, delegates can connect with like-minded individuals, share experiences and build meaningful relationships.
“Healthy Cornwall will also share expert advice on how to take care of yourself, discover your metabolic age and understand the importance of sleep, mindfulness and rest.
“Not only is the event fully funded and therefore free to attend, with refreshments and a delicious lunch provided, but organisations sending anyone in an unpaid role will be able to claim for their volunteer’s time, making this an invaluable opportunity for both individuals and organisations alike.”
Comments from those attending the first Health & Wellbeing Training Day in May included: “Thank you so much for organising such a powerful and deeply meaningful workshop/educational day. The range of sessions – from autism awareness and suicide prevention to working with young people – was incredibly valuable, but what stood out most was the genuine sense of connection and purpose throughout the day. I felt strongly connected not only to the content but to the people in the room. The experience was truly wonderful”
More details and event booking can be accessed at www.bit.ly/4oGDqw6
