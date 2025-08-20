Dan Down, from Wiltshire, is angry that there are no signs warning motorists that a number of spaces in Cornwall Council-owned Cawsand car park are no longer in use despite lined boxes still being visible.
The council recently relined spaces in the 139-space car park on the Rame Peninsula, but did not reinstate around seven spaces to ensure better movement for vehicles. However, the older markings are still visible which has led to people parking in them and ending up with fines.
Mr Down, who has been visiting Cawsand for over 20 years and has returned on holiday with his wife, little boy and other family members, parked in one of the redundant parking spaces on Sunday without realising and returned to find a £50 penalty notice on his car, which will be reduced to £25 if he pays within 14 days. He has no intention of paying.
He said: “It’s a sad day for tourism in Cawsand when council parking wardens hand out tickets for not parking in a parking space. Clearly I was along with many others.
“There were six or seven other people who parked in similar spaces in the car park who all said if you turn up and see what looks like a parking space with white lines, it’s a parking space. There’s no signage either side of the car park or on the parking meters saying ‘do not park there’. The lines are clearly still visible.”
Mr Down, who has appealed the fine, added: “If they don’t want people parking there they should have signs up saying that and they should burn off the lines. I’m quite happy to go to court and argue it. I’ve got nothing to lose.
“There was a lady parked next to me who was really miffed. She said ‘I’m going to pass this on to my solicitor’. She said ‘if I go into a car park and see a boxed area, unless there’s signs or burnt off lines, why would I not park there?’
“Everyone I’ve spoken to in the area has said how strange it is. The odd person’s said it’s because I wasn’t straight in the space, but that’s not the case. It puts you off coming back to places like this.”
Cllr Kate Ewert, Cornwall Council’s Labour councillor for the area, said she was aware – though hadn’t been notified by the council – that the car park had been relined, although spaces which are no longer spaces have not been erased meaning faint white lines are still visible.
“It’s causing some confusion,” she said, adding that she suspected those affected would have a good chance of having their fines overturned.
A Cornwall Council spokesperson added: “Following recent relining works at Cawsand car park, several parking bays were intentionally not reinstated to ensure that vehicles can move freely around the site. We are aware some of the older markings may still be visible – although they are faded compared to the new lines – and are taking steps to make it clear that these are no longer designated parking spaces.
“We will review any representation from motorists who believe they may have had a notice issued to them on this basis. Anyone in this position is encouraged to follow the representation process outlined on the back of their notice.”
