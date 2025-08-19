THE Whitsand Bay Fort has cemented its ties with one of the UK’s most iconic walking routes by becoming an official South West Coast Path Association Way Maker and stamping point.
The 630-mile South West Coast Path, stretching from Minehead in Somerset to Poole Harbour in Dorset, is celebrated as one of the world’s great trails.
Now, walkers passing through South East Cornwall can pause at the the luxury cliff-top holiday resort overlooking Whitsand Bay to have their Coast Path passport stamped, enjoy a complimentary coffee and receive friendly local advice from the team.
By joining the Way Maker scheme, Whitsand Bay Fort is directly supporting the South West Coast Path Association’s mission to keep the trail safe, accessible and thriving for generations to come. The resort is helping to sustain an environmental and tourism asset that delivers health, wellbeing and unforgettable experiences to hundreds of thousands of walkers each year.
The trail has received a further boost in visibility thanks to the release of The Salt Path film, adapted from Raynor Winn’s memoir of the same name. The story, which follows a couple walking the length of the Coast Path, has inspired countless people to lace up their boots and discover the trail for themselves.
Nearby Rame Head, a dramatic landmark featured in the film’s trailer, is situated adjacent to Whitsand Bay Fort and remains one of Cornwall’s most magical destinations for nature lovers.
Linda Rixon, park manager, said: “The South West Coast Path quite literally underpins all that we are at Whitsand Bay Fort! It’s a breathtaking piece of the earth, known as the forgotten corner of Cornwall - but it’s too good not to share!
“We’re delighted to show our support for the South West Coast Path Association and those that walk it – and we look forward to meeting some friendly faces and sharing our enthusiasm for Cornwall."
