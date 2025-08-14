“The postcode for their application is our postcode but, having seen their application, they didn’t mention the residents or our home in their application at all – either this was an honest mistake by an international solar company or they were deliberately trying to hoodwink the council. Our message to Elgin Energy is that now the local community is aware of their plans, we hope they now appreciate that it will turn our beautiful landscape into an industrial estate and therefore we don’t believe it is worthwhile them continuing with their application.”