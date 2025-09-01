THE organisers of the Fowey Classic Car Show, held as part of Fowey Regatta Week, have been reflecting on an “amazing” event.
A spokesperson for the show said: “It was another record year for this increasingly popular event, with its unique triple format of car show and car parade through Fowey followed by a one-mile drive through the 100-year-old Pinnock Tunnel, courtesy of Imerys.
“Car numbers were up from 320 in 2024 to 440 this year, with 400 cars travelling through the town to the applause and cheers of thousands of spectators.
“The committee were amazed by how many entered the parade, and there were numerous enquiries about the 2026 show (www.foweyclassiccar.com), registration for which will open early next year.”
