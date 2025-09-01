STERTS Arts and Environmental Centre is set to host its own rousing Last Night of the Proms on Saturday (September 6) at 7.30pm.
The Barn Theatre in Upton Cross will ring with music and patriotic favourites as the Sterts Singers join forces with the award-winning Roche Brass Band, newly crowned Regional Champions for 2025.
Audiences can expect all the classic Proms traditions – flag-waving, singalongs and plenty of pageantry – in an uplifting evening of celebration. Highlights will include stirring choral pieces, brass band favourites and the much-loved finale of English patriotic anthems.
Organisers are encouraging audiences to bring their voices, their flags, and their enthusiasm for what promises to be one of the highlights of the Sterts season.
